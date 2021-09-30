Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $102.76 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

