Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 6,485 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11.

