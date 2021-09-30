RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. RLI has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 563.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.