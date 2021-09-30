Wells Fargo & Company Increases Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $25.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 95,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 85,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $26,160,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

