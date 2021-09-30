Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

