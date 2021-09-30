Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $1,787,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $152.33 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

