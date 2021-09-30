Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,738 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 565.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 159.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Gartner by 374.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $307.85 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

