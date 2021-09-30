Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,258,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,705,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $180.88 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.