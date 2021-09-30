Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $21.14 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,483,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,844,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,250,000 after acquiring an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 304.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 879,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 662,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

