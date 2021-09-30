Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 59,081 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $396,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after buying an additional 203,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.