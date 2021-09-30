Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,694,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $80.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

