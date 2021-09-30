Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.