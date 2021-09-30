Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.88 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in News were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in News by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in News by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.81 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

