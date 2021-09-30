Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $626.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $602.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

