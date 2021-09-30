Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares Down 5.5%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.12. 37,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 99,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

