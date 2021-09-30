AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53. Approximately 2,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.