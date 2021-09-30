First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Shares Down 2.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 227,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 116,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

