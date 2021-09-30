First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. 38,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 23,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.