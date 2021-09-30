Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

