Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $179.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $128.74 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

