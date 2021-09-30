Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $50.29

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.