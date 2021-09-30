HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $902.50

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 902.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 213530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 911 ($11.90).

Several analysts have recently commented on HSV shares. Barclays upgraded HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 99.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 953.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.04.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders have acquired 47 shares of company stock valued at $44,364 in the last quarter.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

