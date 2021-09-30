Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Herman Miller updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.610 EPS.

MLHR stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

