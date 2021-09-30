Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.11% of Cummins worth $387,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 51.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.91. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

