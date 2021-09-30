Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 620,840 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.88% of HP worth $320,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.31 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

