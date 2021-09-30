Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $340,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 510,812 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Xilinx by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after buying an additional 652,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xilinx by 762.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $148.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $160.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

