BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.74. The company has a market capitalization of £111.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About BMO UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

