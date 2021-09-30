BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (BHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.74. The company has a market capitalization of £111.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
About BMO UK High Income Trust
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.