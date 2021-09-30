Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61.

