International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.59

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 79743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.