Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
The firm has a market cap of $852.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
