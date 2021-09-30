Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.65

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 2854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The firm has a market cap of $852.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

