Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 121,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 662,977 shares.The stock last traded at $81.69 and had previously closed at $83.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

