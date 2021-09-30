Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $166.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Celanese stock opened at $153.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.66. Celanese has a 52-week low of $103.30 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

