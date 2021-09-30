Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.10.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $52.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.