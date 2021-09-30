OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.77

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 9227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Worth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and have sold 95,733 shares valued at $2,007,469. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,091,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

