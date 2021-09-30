1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.22. 113,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,378,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 136.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

