Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

