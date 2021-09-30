Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

CTSH opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

