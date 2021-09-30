Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

SBRA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

SBRA stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 715,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 184,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

