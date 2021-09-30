Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 24,233 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $26,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,746,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

PPG stock opened at $145.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

