Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $25.39 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $781.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $718.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $773.51 billion, a PE ratio of 406.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

