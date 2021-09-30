The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,142 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Copart were worth $55,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,293 shares of company stock worth $62,856,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $141.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.