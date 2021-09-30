SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $72.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.