Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

