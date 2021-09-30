Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 6,024 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after purchasing an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

