Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.82 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.27.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

