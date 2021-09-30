Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,900 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after buying an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

