SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

