Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

