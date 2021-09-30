Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.