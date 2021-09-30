First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE FPF opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

