Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

KMF opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

